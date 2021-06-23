23 Jun 2021
Now in its 15th year, the initiative will take place as a digital festival from 28 June to 4 July, with the theme this time round being “Hopping through the Years”.
Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) is around the corner – and vets are being urged to take the time to help educate the public about these animals.
RAW is due to start next week (28 June to 4 July) and Burgess Pet Care, along with a number of UK charities, will be celebrating 15 years of the popular initiative with the theme “Hopping through the Years”.
The theme will address the needs and wants of old-age rabbits, and how best to support them through their golden years.
Holly Ackroyd, senior brand manager at Burgess Pet Care, said: “For the past 15 years, the RAW partners have worked tirelessly to improve the welfare of rabbits and we are delighted that previous campaigns continue to have a positive impact.
“Throughout RAW, which will run as a digital festival, there will be lots of great content on Facebook and Instagram, but we need the veterinary community’s help to spread the word and educate owners in the local community.”
To help with the planning, SVN Abi Nell of Mill House Veterinary Practice has shared her tips on how practices can get involved, and free downloadable vet packs are available on the RAW website.
The packs contain material including care guides, social media schedules and the Better Bunnies programme – a checklist for owners about rabbit care.
Ms Nell said: “If you’re thinking about getting involved in RAW, there are lots of ways that you can make your practice stand out from the crowd.
“With one week to go, there’s still time to ensure that your practice can celebrate RAW and create a real buzz next week. Once you have downloaded the RAW packs, you can put your plans into action and then help to spread the word.”