5 Jun 2025
RCVS Knowledge wants vets to submit data for its 2025 benchmarking report on the procedure.
Image © famveldman / Adobe Stock
A veterinary charity has called for practices to audit and submit their postoperative neutering data.
RCVS Knowledge issued the call as part of Clinical Audit Awareness Week (2-6 June) which has seen the release of its 2024 National Audit for Small Animal Neutering (NASAN) benchmarking report.
The NASAN has data on more than 70,000 neutering procedures carried out on dogs, cats, and rabbits in the UK between 2005 and 2024, and RCVS Knowledge is now seeking data for its 2025 benchmarking report.
Practices are invited to audit their postoperative neutering outcomes, compare those results with the national averages illustrated in the 2024 benchmarking report and submit data for the next report by a deadlin of February 2026.
RCVS Knowledge said its free template makes it “quick and easy” to submit data to the NASAN by any member of the veterinary team.
The charity is especially interested in monitoring the rate of neutering patients lost to follow-up – patients not returning to the practice for an expected repeat check-up – which stood at 23% in 2024, compared with a national average of 12%.
“Having submitted data to NASAN now for a number of years on behalf of our large first opinion hospital, it’s been a really useful insight into our surgical routines as well as the care we provide to our patients once they leave the building,” said vet surgeon Alice Watson.
Vet Nicola Rolph said: “We found it reassuring to see where we were similar to or exceeding the benchmark, so we can continue to monitor our complication rates.”
Fellow clinician Henrietta Fforde-Lutter added: “For clients, it’s reassuring to be given some (very positive) stats.”