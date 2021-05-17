17 May 2021
APHA has awarded a contract to run veterinary field trials of CattleBCG vaccine and a differentiating infected from vaccinated animals skin test.
IMAGE: Ehrecke/Pixabay.
Vet practices are being asked to come forward to support field trials for a new bTB vaccine.
The APHA has awarded a contract to run field trials of CattleBCG vaccine and the companion differentiating infected from vaccinated animals (DIVA) skin test.
Interested veterinary practices are now being sought to support the field trials on suitable farms that meet the inclusion criteria.
The first phase of the project will look at the safety and specificity of the DIVA test in TB-free herds in England’s Low Risk Area and the Low TB Incidence Area in Wales. The following criteria will need to be met in farms:
Vets interested in taking part in the research project, and that have suitable farms they believe would be willing to participate, can email Lindsay Heasman.
Details of contractual arrangements will follow on from any enquiry.