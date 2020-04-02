2 Apr 2020
RCVS issues warning to veterinary practices about the risk of break-ins by addicts trying to steal pharmaceutical drugs.
Library image: © Brian Jackson / Adobe Stock
The RCVS has been informed by the controlled drug liaison team at West Midlands Police about a reduction in illicit drugs available on the streets, including heroin and crack cocaine.
Consequently, the police are warning hospitals, pharmacies and veterinary practices of the risk posed to them from offenders who are now targeting pharmaceutical drugs instead.
The RCVS is encouraging all practice staff to closely follow their controlled drugs protocols, and ensure appropriate safeguarding measures are in place for all members of the practice team.
If anyone is seen to be acting suspiciously within or outside a practice, telephone 999 or 101.