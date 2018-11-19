PRA is also active against intracellular pathogens, such as Mycoplasma species and Chlamydophila species. PRA has anti-Mycoplasma haemofelis effects similar to those of doxycycline – the treatment of choice – and may be more effective at long-term M haemofelis organism clearance than doxycycline12,13. Some doxycycline formulations (particularly the hydrate) have been associated with oesophagitis and oesophageal strictures in cats13. PRA is also active against Chlamydophila felis, causing upper respiratory tract disease and conjunctivitis in cats14,15.