Fluoroquinolones can differ in their ability to select resistant mutants. PRA activity is superior than other veterinary fluoroquinolones, in terms of lower MPC values4 (Table 1). For reference, for S aureus subspecies aureus (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC] 6538), the MPC of PRA is 6 times lower than the MPC for enrofloxacin and marbofloxacin, and 15 times lower than the MPC for orbifloxacin4. Meanwhile, for Escherichia coli (ATCC 8739), the MPC of PRA is 1.2, 1.4 and 5 times lower than the MPC for enrofloxacin, marbofloxacin and orbifloxacin, respectively (Table 1)4.