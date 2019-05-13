Blood smear examination is vital in the diagnostic work-up of anaemic patients. Signs of regeneration include anisocytosis, macrocytosis and polychromasia. Spherocytosis is a common finding in dogs with IMHA, but is difficult to identify in feline blood smears because their healthy red blood cells lack central pallor. Samples should also be assessed for evidence of macroscopic or microscopic autoagglutination, which is a simple in-house test that can help confirm a diagnosis of IMHA.