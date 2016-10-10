The author and Jaume Fatjo developed a short online “sound sensitivity questionnaire”2,3, which has been translated into several languages, including French, German and Spanish. This can be completed in the clinic or clients can be sent a link so they can fill it in at home. This has the advantage that it is easy to contact a large number of clients very easily. The questionnaire has been made publicly available through sponsorship from Ceva Animal Health, and is available from www.ceva.co.uk