In many cases, behavioural therapy such as desensitisation can produce an improvement within eight weeks, but often takes much longer in severely affected dogs. Long-term medication will usually take four to eight weeks to produce an effect. Even short-term anxiolytic drugs, such as diazepam and alprazolam, should only be used after the effects have been tested in an individual dog. It is also clear noise fears tend to get worse over time, with only four per cent of the dogs in the RSPCA study spontaneously improving. So, early detection is important not only for treatment, but also to prevent the development of more serious problems.