Bruchim et al4 performed a study to assess the value of urinary heat shock protein 72 as a marker for AKI in dogs. A total of 53 dogs were included in the study – 11 healthy controls, 10 with urinary tract infection, 11 with CKD, 8 with acute decompensating CKD and 13 with AKI. Urinary heat shock protein 72/urinary creatinine ratio (uHSP72/uCr) was found to be higher in the AKI group compared to the control and urinary tract infection groups. The ratio was significantly higher in dogs that did not survive AKI.