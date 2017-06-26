26 Jun
Alex Gough runs his eye over more innovations in the veterinary world, in his latest Research Review.
Vaccination against common infectious diseases, such as canine distemper virus (CDV) and canine parvovirus (CPV), is widely recommended. However, for various reasons (including a vocal anti-vaccination movement), reports in the veterinary press suggest vaccination rates are falling, increasing the risk of a resurgence of these diseases.
Because of the high mortality rate of these diseases, they are often treated in intensive care units (ICUs), alongside other patients that may or may not be vaccinated.
Mahon et al1 performed a prospective observational study of 80 dogs to assess the level of serum antibody titres against CDV and CPV in an ICU. A total of 51% of dogs were seropositive for CDV and 81% for CPV. Of the 40 dogs seronegative for CDV, 27 had been vaccinated within the past three years and of the 15 seronegative for CPV, 3 had been vaccinated within the past three years.
The authors noted the number of dogs seropositive for CDV and CPV was lower than might be expected and recommended following disease control guidelines when dealing with dogs infected with parvovirus or distemper in an ICU.
Distal radius and ulna fractures in miniature and toy breed dogs can be challenging to repair.
De Arburn Parent et al2 performed a retrospective case study of 102 miniature and toy breed dogs with 105 fractures to assess the outcome and complication rate. All cases were treated with an open reduction and cranial bone plate fixation. The mean length of the distal bone fragments was less than 2cm. In total, 95% of dogs had no signs of lameness after follow up at around six weeks and 5% had minor lameness. A total of 22% of repairs had minor complications and 3% major complications – 96% of dogs had no long-term signs of lameness.
The authors concluded open reduction and cranial bone plate fixation had an excellent outcome and low complication rate.
Ultrasonography is invaluable at assessing the presence and severity of heart disease, but radiography is usually performed to assess for signs of heart failure, such as pulmonary oedema.
Vezzosi et al3 described the use of lung ultrasound to assess for the presence of pulmonary oedema. In a prospective, multicentre cross-sectional study, 63 dogs with chronic valvular heart disease underwent lung ultrasound to assess for the presence of B-lines – ultrasonographic signs suggestive of pulmonary oedema. Dogs in stage B1 or B2 heart disease had none or rare B-lines in most cases. However, dogs in stage C heart disease, which had radiographic signs of pulmonary oedema, were found to have multiple B-lines in most cases. Lung ultrasound examination had a sensitivity of 90% and a specificity of 93% for detection of pulmonary oedema.
The authors concluded lung ultrasound examination was a useful, non-invasive tool for managing heart failure.
Epilepsy is a common presentation in veterinary practice and most veterinary research focuses on the diagnosis, management and prognosis of the disease in dogs and cats. However, the disease can have a significant impact on the lives of owners as well.
Nettifee et al4 performed a US-based study to evaluate the impact of epilepsy in dogs on their caregivers. An online survey was performed to explore factors such as quality of life, costs and sources of support. The monthly expenditure on antiepileptic medication was in the region of US$50 (£39)to US$75 (£58). Most respondents rated quality of life as good, but quality of life was less in patients where the epilepsy was poorly controlled or the medication was associated with side effects.
The authors suggested more research was needed into challenges associated with the long-term treatment of epilepsy in dogs.
Protein-losing diseases are thought to be associated with an increased risk of thromboembolic disease.
Jacinto et al5 performed a multicentre retrospective study of a series of eight dogs with thromboembolism and protein-losing enteropathy (PLE), secondary to non-neoplastic chronic small intestinal disease. Six of the dogs developed pulmonary thromboembolism, all of which died. One had a splenic vein thrombosis and one had both splenic vein and aortic thromboembolism. Cobalamin was low in all three dogs it was measured in and serum magnesium was low in both dogs where it was measured.
The authors noted dogs with uncontrolled PLE were at risk of potentially fatal thromboembolic episodes.
Advanced imaging techniques allow the detection of small nodules, cysts and masses. However, this can lead to the discovery of unexpected and sometimes insignificant lumps, which are sometimes termed “incidentalomas”.
Bertolini et al6 performed a cross-sectional study of 4,520 dogs to assess the prevalence of incidental and nonincidental thyroid tumours. Thyroid masses were detected in 2.12% of cases, while 82% of the masses were malignant and 18% benign. In 34 out of 96 cases, the masses were incidental findings and 24 of these were thyroid carcinomas.
The authors noted incidental findings of thyroid tumours were rare, but they are often malignant and incidentally discovered thyroid masses should be biopsied.
Standard MRI sequences assess the anatomical structure and presence of fluid (such as associated with inflammation or neoplasia) by mapping the location of hydrogen ions in the body. However, other techniques, such as perfusion and diffusion imaging, can give information about blood flow.
Mizoguchi et al7 performed a study of cats with familial spontaneous epilepsy using these techniques to identify functional and microstructural lesions in the cerebrum using diffusion-weighted, diffusion tensor and perfusion-weighted MRI. The study found microstructural changes and hypoperfusion in the cerebrum in the interictal periods of epileptic cats compared to healthy cats.
The authors believe this may be useful in identifying epileptogenic foci.