Vezzosi et al3 described the use of lung ultrasound to assess for the presence of pulmonary oedema. In a prospective, multicentre cross-sectional study, 63 dogs with chronic valvular heart disease underwent lung ultrasound to assess for the presence of B-lines – ultrasonographic signs suggestive of pulmonary oedema. Dogs in stage B1 or B2 heart disease had none or rare B-lines in most cases. However, dogs in stage C heart disease, which had radiographic signs of pulmonary oedema, were found to have multiple B-lines in most cases. Lung ultrasound examination had a sensitivity of 90% and a specificity of 93% for detection of pulmonary oedema.