While the majority of society is comfortable with the concept of neutering, the myth of allowing one litter is widespread, with many owners applying human emotions on to their pets. Many will neuter after the first litter, although this is a significant number of 15% of females having one litter and, unfortunately, a significant number of these will go on to have further litters (RSPCA, 2014). Unfortunately, a lot of the issues raised by having entire male and female cats, and the associated problems with litters or antisocial behaviour, may increase the possibilities of these animals being abandoned or turned over to rescue.