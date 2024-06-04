Safety concerns to consider when using ectoparasite treatments in cats are to avoid those formulated for use in dogs, as these might contain permethrin, which is highly toxic (and can be fatal) to cats. Owners with both dogs and cats at home might be inclined to use the same product on both species. Close contact with recently treated dogs might also induce toxicity in cats, including sitting on the same furniture. If recommending a flea collar, it is important to ensure it has a safety snap-open/quick-release buckle (Figure 3) to avoid injury, should the collar be caught on furniture, or the cat accidentally escapes the home.