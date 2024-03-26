26 Mar 2024
Tougher rules on the keeping of these animals in England were supported at the Manchester event, although questions were raised on whether similar standards could be applied to other species.
Image © Анжелика Мельничук / Adobe Stock
New rules on the keeping of primates as pets do represent a welfare advance, but may be difficult to replicate for other exotic species, a vet has argued.
Earlier this month, new laws were passed requiring all primates in England to be housed in zoo standard conditions from April 2026.
The development was highlighted during a discussion on the ethics of keeping exotic animals as pets during the BSAVA Congress in Manchester on Friday 22 March.
Nathalie Wissink-Argilaga, current junior vice-president of the British Veterinary Zoological Society (BVZS), said she hoped the reforms would make an impact, adding: “I think primates as pets are completely unsuitable.”
Tariq Abou-Zahr, who leads the exotics service at Valley Exotics in Cardiff, said he felt that requiring primates to be kept in standards akin to that of a zoo was “a positive welfare step”, before cautioning: “I think if we try to extend that to all exotic pets, it’s difficult.”
He also suggested that prospective owners should be required to complete a test before being allowed to keep such animals, in line with policy recommendations for non-traditional companion animals published by the BVA last year.
Defra has argued that the new rules will effectively ban the keeping of primates in domestic settings.
But, in a joint response to the announcement, the BVA and BVZS said greater clarity was still needed on how, and by whom, the new measures would be enforced.