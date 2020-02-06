6 Feb 2020
Tour of large animal clinical facilities included Princess Anne observing a demonstration of a new equine gut model and the postmortem of a horse.
Princess Anne at the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine.
The Princess Royal has officially opened large animal clinical facilities at the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine.
The facility comprises teaching aids and simulation models providing students with the opportunity to refine their practical skills.
As part of the official opening, The Princess Royal toured the school of veterinary medicine to meet staff and students, and learn more about their work.
She viewed a demonstration of an innovative new equine gut model developed by the Surrey team, which will help understand more about the gut microbiota of horses and how they are affected by diet, disease and medication.
Princess Anne also observed a postmortem examination of a horse.
The University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine was opened by the Queen in 2015.
More than 600 students are now training as veterinarians at the school, which boasts a teaching model that enables final-year students to undertake clinical training placements in veterinary workplaces around the UK.
Last year saw the first cohort of students graduating from the course, with 90% securing employment prior to graduation; nearly 40% of these positions are with veterinary organisations partnered with the school of veterinary medicine.