It is sometimes necessary to consider when not to operate. Several scenarios exist where surgery is not the best option for the patient. If surgery will only remove some of the tumour, but leave significant residual local disease, it is of questionable benefit to the patient. This type of piecemeal debulking should probably only be considered where the tumour is physically causing obstruction or abnormal function, and the owner is completely cognisant that surgery will do no more than buy time.