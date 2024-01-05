5 Jan 2024
Some of the Derbyshire herd were rescued following an operation by police and firefighters, but others had already perished before they arrived.
Image © jayfish / Adobe Stock
Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of cattle that drowned in a flooded field close to the M1 in Derbyshire.
Members of the public had raised concerns about the welfare of the herd at Sawley as the area, like much of the country, bore the brunt of the latest heavy rainfall this week.
In social media posts issued yesterday (4 January), the Derbyshire Police Rural Crime Team confirmed its officers, together with fire crews, had attended the scene and had managed to save some of the herd.
But the team added: “Unfortunately, a number of animals had already drowned and, as such, an animal welfare investigation has been commenced.”
The animals that could be rescued were penned on a nearby embankment.
Around 300 flood warnings, plus a similar number of less severe flood alerts, remain in force across England and Wales after Storm Henk saw more heavy rain fall on to already saturated ground this week.
Several horses also had to be rescued from a flooded field in Leicestershire while six others were evacuated from stables in Somerset, run by the leading racing trainer Paul Nicholls, last night when a nearby river burst its banks.