The only probiotic licensed for use in dogs and cats in the EU is Enterococcus faecium NCIMB 10415/SF 68. Two studies have shown an effect of treatment with E faecium NCIMB 10415 on the development of stress-induced diarrhoea. Barlow showed a 50 per cent reduction in cases of acute diarrhoea in dogs that were given E faecium NCIMB 10415 versus those that received a placebo at a rehoming centre in the UK13, and Gore and Reynolds showed Alaskan sled dogs that were given E faecium SF 68 had less severe diarrhoea and recovered more quickly than dogs that were not14. Thus, evidence exists for a beneficial effect of the use of E faecium NCIMB 10415/SF 68 in supporting the intestinal microbiota during times of stress.