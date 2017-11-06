Even with those products that appear to be the same, a difference in strains can occur. This means trying one probiotic and having it work or not work does not mean we can extrapolate those results to other products or microbes. Manufacturing processes can affect the bacteria in probiotics, and it is also not possible to extrapolate the effects in one species to another, such as from dogs to cats. A potential diet effect also exists on the usefulness of a probiotic, and individuals respond differently. The best results will probably be from using a product and dose shown by research to be effective in the disorder and species being treated.