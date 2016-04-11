No probiotic-induced septicaemia episodes have been reported in dogs or cats. Two in vitro studies have shown increased adhesion of Campylobacter jejuni to canine intestinal mucosa with Enterococcus faecium (Rinkinen et al, 2003; Vahjen and Männer, 2003). E faecium may, therefore, favour the adhesion and colonisation of C jejuni in the dog’s intestine, making it a potential carrier and source for infection. It should be noted this E faecium strain is different from the strain available commercially and no evidence exists of Campylobacter-associated diarrhoea associated with E faecium administration.