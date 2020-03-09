9 Mar 2020
VMD issues statement for Prednidale 5mg tablets (Vm 10434/4009) by Dechra.
The VMD has issued the following statement: “We wish to make veterinary surgeons aware that Dechra has issued a recall for a single batch of the product Prednidale 5mg tablets.”
This recall is due to microbial contamination and is for the following batch only.
The statement continued: “Dechra Veterinary Products is contacting wholesale dealers and veterinary surgeons to examine inventory immediately and quarantine products subject to this recall.”
For further information regarding the recall, email Carol Morgan.