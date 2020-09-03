3 Sept 2020
Johnson’s Veterinary Products issues recall of a single batch of 4fleas 80mg Spot-on Solution for Cats due to labelling error.
The VMD is making wholesalers and distributors aware that Johnson’s Veterinary Products has issued a recall of a single batch of its 4fleas 80mg Spot-on Solution for Cats due to the following labelling error.
On the carton and leaflet, it states: “For the prevention and treatment and prevention of flea (Ctenocephalides felis) infestations on cats of less than 4kg bodyweight.”
It should state: “For the prevention and treatment and prevention of flea (Ctenocephalides felis) infestations on cats greater or equal to 4kg bodyweight.”
The only affected batch is:
Johnson’s Veterinary Products is contacting wholesale dealers to examine inventory immediately and quarantine products subject to this recall.
This issue only applies to the batch listed above. Any other batches of Johnson’s 4Fleas 80mg Spot-on Solution for Cats are not impacted and may continue to be distributed.
For further information regarding the recall, email quality assurance/WQP Grant Exall or sales director Nick Franks, or telephone 0121 378 1684.