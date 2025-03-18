18 Mar 2025
HT Vista launches new diagnostic function on its cancer screening device.
A new diagnostic function has been added to the HT Vista screening device.
The new technology builds on its AI algorithm-based cancer screening tool with a diagnostic ability in cases where specificity exceeds 90 per cent.
The update has a new scoring system of low, moderate or high cancer risk which replaces the original numerical scores.
The new presentation has been designed to simplify interpretation for clinicians, so messages can be more easily communicated to owners. HT Vista is presenting the updated technology at this week’s BSAVA Congress.
Vet Liron Levy-Hirsch, managing director at HT Vista, said: “I am incredibly excited to enhance our already powerful HT Vista screening tool with a new diagnostic capability, providing veterinary teams with an even more comprehensive decision-support system.
“Our screening technology has already been a game-changer in early detection, and now, with the ability to flag specific tumour types, we are taking another significant step forward.
“This advancement empowers veterinary professionals to make even more informed decisions, supports shared decision making with pet owners, and ultimately improves patient outcomes. By reducing the time from suspicion to diagnosis and treatment, we can detect cancer earlier, avoid the ‘wait and see’ approach, and help save more lives.”