24 Mar 2021
ThE BVA, and 18 divisions and affiliate groups, sign letter in The Telegraph today (24 March) calling for Government to deliver on commitments it first made in December 2017.
Members of the veterinary professions have joined forces to demand the Government makes good on animal sentience commitments it made back in 2017.
Officers and representatives from the BVA, and 18 of its divisions and affiliate groups, have written an open letter demanding the Government enshrines animal sentience in legislation.
The letter and an accompanying article in The Telegraph today (24 March) mark 40 months since then environment secretary Michael Gove stated the Government was “acting energetically” to strengthen protections for animals post-Brexit.
Since then, campaigners believe progress has stalled, with ministers stating time will be found for an appropriate vehicle to introduce new laws “when parliamentary business allows”.
The BVA has just published a policy position on animal sentience drawing on a growing evidence base demonstrating animals’ capacity across species to feel pain and pleasure, implying a level of conscious awareness.
The association is recommending the Government ensures “meaningful and proportionate” legislation is introduced. It wants a duty on the state to adhere to the principle of sentience in all future undertakings.
BVA senior vice-president Daniella Dos Santos said: “Michael Gove promised ‘energetic’ action on sentience back in 2017, following concerted campaigning by veterinary associations and animal welfare organisations, and a huge outpouring of public feeling.
“After such a promising start, it’s so disappointing that this fundamental principle of animal welfare has still not got over the line and into law 40 months on from this commitment.
”The BVA’s position on sentience recognises how critical it is that the principle is carried through into UK law now that we have left the EU. Taking action would mean that the needs of animals across the species were considered in future policy-making, and set a strong reminder of the UK’s position as a global leader on animal welfare.”
The BVA’s policy statement is on its website.