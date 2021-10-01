1 Oct 2021
David Bartram.
Tributes have been paid to a much-loved vet and mental health campaigner who died suddenly last month.
David Bartram passed away on 20 September following a career spanning three decades and multiple sectors – from farm and companion animal practice to the pharmaceutical sector – but he was best known for his work in mental health.
Mr Bartram graduated from the RVC in 1988 and went on to become an elected RCVS council member in 2014. His passion for mental health and well-being in the veterinary profession saw him gain an MPhil and RCVS Fellowship for his research in the field.
He also served as a director of the Veterinary Benevolent Fund (now Vetlife).
Responding to the news of Mr Bartram’s death, Vetlife president Graham Dick said: “I feel sure everyone associated with the work of Vetlife will be saddened by the news of the death of our colleague and friend, David Bartram.
“Among his wide range of contributions to the well-being of our profession, David served as a highly dedicated director of what was then the Veterinary Benevolent Fund from 2008-14, taking on special responsibility for the Veterinary Surgeons’ Health Support Programme, later to become Vetlife Health Support.
“He was also a keen contributor to the work of Vetlife Helpline, in which his empathy and deeply felt concern for continued improvements to the support offered to colleagues in the veterinary community was an inspiration to many of our volunteers.
“An elected member of RCVS council from 2014-18, David was wholly engaged in academic research and intervention in the mental health and well-being of the veterinary profession.
“David Bartram played a key role in the establishment of what is now the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative and in helping to raise the funds necessary to enable the delivery of support by charities such as Vetlife. His presence will be sorely missed by many in Vetlife and in the widespread veterinary community.”
Following news of Mr Bartram’s death, members of the profession have been paying their tributes through an online book of condolences.
President of the college Kate Richards said: “It was with much sorrow that we learned recently of the death of veterinary surgeon and former RCVS council member, Dr David Bartram.
“I first met David when I invited him to run some workshops at BCVA Congress over 10 years ago. He was a man of phenomenal insight, compassion and empathy with a burning love for our professions. Both his memory and his research will be a lasting legacy.”
Mr Bartram was the recipient of the BVA’s prestigious Chiron award in 2013 for his outstanding contributions to the veterinary profession and new BVA president Justine Shotton added to the tributes.
She said: “We were deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of our colleague, friend and former Vetlife trustee and director, David Bartram.
“Apart from being a highly dedicated director of Vetlife, David was also deeply engaged in academic research and intervention in mental health and well-being in the veterinary profession, as well as being instrumental in the establishment of what is now the Mind Matters Initiative.
“There will be many in the veterinary community who have been touched by David’s empathy and his deeply felt concern for continued improvements to the support offered to colleagues, as well as having applauded his unstinting commitment to the raising of both awareness and the funds to enable the delivery of that support by charities such as Vetlife.
“We’d like to remind the profession that Vetlife is available 24-7 for free and confidential support if you need someone to talk to.”
Among his many contributions to raising awareness of mental health issues across the veterinary profession, in 2017 Mr Bartram spoke in parliament about his experiences.
Addressing the House of Commons, he said: “No one is immune – it can happen to anyone – including those for whom you would least expect it – including you.
“The best prevention? Be connected. Forge and nurture confiding relationships with trusted friends and work colleagues – and make sure you use them, early. It really is good to talk.”