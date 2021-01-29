29 Jan 2021
Currently only vets working in the food supply chain are classed as critical workers, and therefore potentially eligible to receive the vaccine early.
The BVA has vowed to do what it can to ensure vets are prioritised for a COVID vaccine.
A nationwide vaccination programme is under way to ensure those people in the most at-risk categories all receive a vaccine, with the Government hoping to vaccinate as many as 15 million people by the middle of February.
However, with the death toll rising and new strains of the virus now circulating throughout the UK, calls have been growing for veterinary professionals to be prioritised for vaccinations.
Last month vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi promised that police officers, teachers and other critical workers would be the first to receive vaccines in phase two of the roll-out, but currently only vets working in the food supply chain are classed as critical workers.
This leaves thousands of vets across the UK waiting in a queue of millions for a jab, despite playing a vital role in protecting animal health and welfare, and despite potentially being exposed to the virus on a daily basis through client interactions.
BVA president James Russell said: “We have written to vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi to urge him to give due regard to the key role played by vets in the food supply chain, and in delivering essential animal health and welfare during the pandemic when considering the vaccine roll-out plan.”
A petition calling for all vets to be classed as critical workers was signed by more than 10,000 veterinary professionals in 72 hours.
This follows the news that other sectors have moved up the queue for inoculation, with some physiotherapists and opticians among other professional groups to have already been offered a vaccine.
Richard Weston, president of the Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices, has urged the regulator and other professional associations, as well as vet and nurses, to put pressure on the Government for vets to be given priority, too.
He said: “Irrespective of the classification the Government and/or RCVS have given to vet staff, I would ask that the BVA, SPVS, the BSAVA and the BVNA lobby the RCVS to put pressure on the Government to prioritise classification of vets, nurses and receptionists of whatever age, to get COVID vaccination now.
“I am not saying these decisions are being made lightly by the Government, but has the RCVS put the case of employees’ welfare while they are trying to do a job that cannot be delayed or stopped?
“I would ask all vets, nurses and receptionists to lobby all the organisations above to push the RCVS and Government to expedite vaccination of veterinary practice staff.”
When asked for a comment, the RCVS released the following statement: “The decision on who to prioritise next is hugely complex, but we feel should be based on the level of risk and exposure among certain groups – for example, teachers, and those working in food supply and retail – and the overall impact this would have on the national effort to fight the pandemic and to minimise its effects on society.
“Veterinary professionals are experts in biosecurity, and we expect all veterinary practices and employers will continue to lead by example in ensuring working conditions and procedures are as safe for their teams as possible.”