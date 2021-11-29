29 Nov 2021
The UK veterinary profession has responded with offers of support and assistance after a female Afghan vet who is living in hiding in Kabul reached out for help.
Justine Shotton, BVA president.
Last week, Vet Times highlighted the story of Haida – a young vet who has reached out for help after spending the past three months in hiding following the Taliban takeover of her country.
As a vet and former activist, Haida (not her real name) believes her life is under threat from the Taliban, a group notorious for its brutal suppression of women and those who speak out against its regime.
Since Vet Times featured the story, our news desk has received numerous offers of help for Haida, while the BVA has also promised to do what it can to help.
BVA president Justine Shotton said: “Like everyone, we have been deeply troubled by the current situation in Afghanistan, and this upsetting account really hits home the daily struggles and safety fears that our veterinary colleagues and their families face.
“Since the start of this humanitarian crisis, the BVA has been monitoring the situation closely and working with others to make the case at the highest levels in Government for veterinary professionals and their families to be given safe passage to the UK, and supported in resettling.”
Dr Shotton added: “This included supporting the humanitarian rescue efforts of Operation Ark, and writing alongside the RCVS and BVNA to the prime minister to draw attention to the plight of Afghan vets and paraprofessionals.
“We will raise this individual’s case with colleagues who are closely involved in rescue efforts, as well as continuing to develop support packages for those who have been granted asylum in the UK.”
All offers of assistance and messages of support should be sent directly to the Vet Times’ newsdesk.