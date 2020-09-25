25 Sept 2020
VetPartners among sponsors and leading veterinary figures on judging panel for TB Advisory Service Awards 2021.
The search is on for cattle farmers who have gone above and beyond government policy to tackle the risks of bTB.
The TB Advisory Service (TBAS) Awards 2021 feature a number of categories for individuals who have shown willing to #ControlTheControllable and reduce risk of a TB breakdown and the impact of TB on their businesses.
The TBAS said farmers were often criticised in national media for not doing enough to prevent bTB, but the service said many were rising to the challenge and making key changes for the better.
It is encouraging farmers or their colleagues to nominate. Maybe they have invented a badger-proof trough, rethought breeding plans to reduce the impact TB would have on the business or changed buying practices to reduce the chances of bringing TB on to the farm.
The full list of categories are:
Judges are:
Entries close on 31 December and full details are available on the TBAS website.