29 Mar 2022
British Veterinary Professionals for Ukraine, which had been coordinating the sending of medical equipment to human and vet medics, turns attention to supplying vet medicines.
Veterinary professionals from across the UK are coordinating on efforts to supply war-torn Ukraine with essential vet medicines.
Many in the profession with a shared desire to help following Russia’s invasion came together under the banner of British Veterinary Professionals for Ukraine (BVP4UA), and had been concentrating on supplying vital medical supplies and equipment.
The group has already arranged multiple shipments of humanitarian aid.
Now, the way is clear for veterinary medicines to be sent to Ukraine, and BVP4UA is planning to use established contacts with private and state vets and existing logistics chains to supply vet medicines where they are needed.
With normal supply chains in Ukraine destroyed, vets in the country have made urgent appeals for medicines to treat a range of animals, including pets, pigs and zoo animals.
Speaking on the BVP4UA efforts, David Rendle, president-elect of BEVA, said: “Animals have not been spared from the horrific death and destruction in Ukraine, and external support is needed urgently to limit their suffering.
“In addition to the pets that require treatment within and around Ukraine, there is a desperate need for help in Ukraine’s zoos, rescue centres and farms.”
Malcolm Morley, junior vice-president of the BVA, said: “BVP4UA has worked tirelessly over the past few weeks and what it has already achieved is astounding. It has been incredible to see this level of cooperation and collaboration across the veterinary profession in support of the people and animals of Ukraine. Our profession at its best.
“Now that we can provide more direct veterinary support, I fully expect the British people to rise to the challenge of helping veterinary surgeons who are dealing with the fallout of this horrific conflict.”
Supplies can be sent to BVP4UA c/o Hoermann Equine, Wrights Lodge East, Oakham Road, Whissendine, Rutland LE15 7HA. A list of specific requirements is available on the BVP4UA Facebook page.
Veterinary practices can purchase supplies through their regular wholesalers (MWI/Covetrus/NVS), and have them delivered direct to BVP4UA by emailing their wholesaler with details of what they want to donate. Other companies who do not operate through wholesalers may also be prepared to deliver direct.
Cash donations are also welcome via the vet medicines GoFundMe page and further information is available via the BVP4UA website.