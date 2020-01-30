30 Jan 2020
Some anecdotal evidence suggests affected dogs can transmit the disease. It therefore makes sense for owners and vets to handle suspect cases carefully, and limit contact between affected and unaffected dogs – SAVSNET.
The Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (SAVSNET) at the University of Liverpool is asking for help to collect data on a potential outbreak of prolific vomiting in UK dogs.
SAVSNET said vets across the country – in areas including Oxford, Burnley, Derbyshire and Liverpool – have reported acute onset prolific vomiting (five or more episodes in a short 12-hour period).
Affected cases seem to vomit more frequently than is typical for canine gastroenteritis, and can sometimes have diarrhoea and prolonged lethargy.
Dogs usually make a full recovery with routine symptomatic veterinary therapy. No known risk to people exists.
SAVSNET scientists say some anecdotal evidence suggests affected dogs can transmit the disease. It therefore makes sense for owners and vets to handle suspect cases carefully, and limit contact between affected and unaffected dogs.
The organisation added: “Currently, we do not know whether this is part of normal seasonal variation, or whether a specific virus or bacteria is involved. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated dogs can be affected.”
SAVSNET is now asking vets, nurses and owners to complete an online questionnaire to help them build more data on the suspected outbreak.
The questionnaire is available through the SAVSNET website.
Symptoms are: