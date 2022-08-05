5 Aug 2022
"We believe that with the right design and modern materials, we can bring the complications down" – Martin Kaufmann, Orthopets founder.
Image: https://www.upets.vet
Splint materials commonly used in the treatment of humans could now provide better care with fewer side effects for dogs, a new report has suggested.
Further studies of the UPETS system are now being planned following encouraging results from a small-scale project involving animals treated at three clinics in Norway.
The system was launched earlier this year in a partnership between Colorado-based OrthoPets and development company Dassiet, which has bases in Finland and the US.
OrthoPets founder Martin Kaufmann believes it could provide a major step forward for the sector.
He said: “Complications often result from a cast that does not fit as well as it should.
“The results of this study suggest UPETS might be the ground-breaking tool that veterinarians have been waiting for, as it provides them with the means to achieve a cast shape that is more precise.”
The system uses splints made from a heat-mouldable, wood-based material, which its developers claim can be adjusted up to 25 times during the process of healing a fracture.
The splints use a three-point fixation and have been developed from a library of 30,000 3D scans. They are available in six different sizes, and different shapes for thoracic and pelvic limbs.
The report said that out of eight dogs treated with the system across AniCura sites in Bergen, Jeloy and Oslo, only one was found to have developed a soft tissue injury that required treatment after the cast was applied. The injury, a sore, was not classified as severe.
Two others developed minor pressure-related injuries, which healed without treatment once the cast was removed. Each of the dogs had undergone surgery before the casts were fitted.
In contrast, a 2011 analysis compiled by academics from the RVC, The University of Edinburgh and the University of Nottingham found that, of 60 cats and dogs that had a more commonly used fibreglass cast fitted, 63% of them developed a soft tissue injury. One in five of those were also classed as severe.
The material used to make the splints has been available for use in human medicine for several years, and Dr Kaufmann said discussions are already taking place with universities and other organisations about the development of further research projects to broaden knowledge across the veterinary sector.
He said: “While we know that animals have a more challenging anatomy, with many bony prominences and less capability for patient compliance, we believe that with the right design and modern materials we can bring the complications down.
“While preliminary, this study presented promising findings and opportunities to continue research and product development. This study paves the way for finally getting rid of the fear of casting and splinting in the veterinary space, and [supporting] veterinarians to quickly and easily create casts and splints that match the individual needs of the patient.”
The report added that 86% of participating vets described the system as easy to use, while all stated they would use the system on their own pet if it presented with the same condition as their patient.
Dr Kaufmann believes the system can help professionals to deliver better and more efficient results for their patients.
He added: “UPETS empowers veterinarians to predict and pre-solve complications that are rampant with the common splint and cast. This returns confidence and power to the hands of veterinarians.
“In addition to the modern materials, anatomical shape and heat mouldability, the fast application helps reduce highly valuable vet and vet tech time.”
The full report can be found at www.upets.vet/research