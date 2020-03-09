9 Mar 2020
“What once seemed like a pipe dream can now happen during most of our members’ working lifetime” – association president Nikki Hopkins.
Image © RoyBuri / Pixabay
The BCVA has welcomed the publication of Defra’s response to the 2018 Godfray review and its far-reaching approach to bTB eradication.
It has particularly welcomed the provision of a timeline for rolling out a deployable cattle bTB vaccine and validating a differentiating infected from vaccinated animals (DIVA) test, which it describes as offering “promising times ahead”.
In a statement, the BCVA said it is fully appreciative that, in the report, Defra has identified and acknowledged the necessity of successfully controlling wildlife to eradicate bTB.
It further welcomed the report publishing evidenced figures and highlighting the success of the industry-led badger cull in reducing bTB in cattle herds in high-risk areas.
The association added: “While we support the view that the Government needs a long-term exit strategy from badger culling in its current form, we also are satisfied that this is going to be a phased approach over several years.
“The BCVA also welcomes, with enthusiasm, the provision of a timeline for rolling out a deployable cattle bTB vaccine and validating a DIVA test.”
BCVA president Nikki Hopkins said: “There are promising times ahead, now that Defra has laid out an official timeline for cattle bTB vaccination and the defined steps that are needed to achieve this.
“It’s encouraging to see how much emphasis the Government is putting into prioritising this. This now seems like a realistic proposition to aid in bTB control, and with a timescale of five years, it’s possible to envisage it happening.
“What once seemed like a pipe dream can now happen during most of our members’ working lifetime.”