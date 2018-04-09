Constant rate infusions

Short-acting drugs, such as fentanyl, are best suited to continuous analgesic therapy. These drugs have a rapid onset of action and a short duration of action that allows the effect to be switched on and off when needed. It tends to smooth out the plane of anaesthesia and reduce the amount of inhalational agent required (Ueyama et al, 2009). A syringe driver should be used to allow accurate administration. As fentanyl is licensed for IV use in dogs, it should be used in preference to other short-acting opioids.