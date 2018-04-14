Gabapentin

Gabapentin is structurally related to GABA; however, it does not mimic GABA’s effect or metabolism25. The most likely mode of action is inhibition of calcium influx through the presynaptic voltage-gated calcium channels, thus inhibiting release of excitatory neurotransmitters such as glutamate and noradrenaline. Typical indications include chronic pain, seizures and anxiety. It may be useful as an adjunct to SSRIs and TCAs for refractory anxiety and in compulsive behaviours in both dogs and cats1,2. In higher doses, gabapentin can be used as a situational drug – for example, for travel, veterinary visits and fireworks. Side effects may include sedation, ataxia and gastrointestinal upset.