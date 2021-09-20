20 Sept 2021
CVO Christine Middlemiss has confirmed the single case, adding that the UK’s overall risk status for BSE remains ”controlled” and that no risk exists to food safety or public health.
A single case of classical BSE has been confirmed on a farm in Somerset, the APHA has reported.
The single infection was caught through disease surveillance practices and precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place to stop the movement of livestock in the area while further investigations continue to identify the origin of the disease.
CVO Christine Middlemiss said: ”A single case of classical BSE has been confirmed on a farm in Somerset. The animal died on farm and was tested as part of our TSE surveillance controls.
“Movement restrictions have been put in place on the farm. This is standard procedure until we have a clear understanding of the origin of the disease. This is further proof that our surveillance system for detecting and containing this type of disease is working.
“We recognise this will be a traumatic time for the farmer and we are on hand to offer advice through this difficult period. The UK’s overall risk status for BSE remains at ‘controlled’ and there is no risk to food safety or public health.”
A Food Standards Agency spokesman said: “There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE, including controls on animal feed, and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity.
“Consumers can be reassured that these important protection measures remain in place, and that Food Standards Agency official veterinarians and meat hygiene inspectors working in all abattoirs in England will continue to ensure that the safety of consumers remains the top priority.”
An investigation by the APHA will now begin, with investigations of the herd and premises in a bid to find potential sources of infection and publish a full report.
In line with international commitments, the World Organisation for Animal Health and trading partners have been informed of the case.