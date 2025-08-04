4 Aug 2025
RVC study finds “major knowledge gaps” relating to disease risk and importation rules.
Researchers are calling for greater education of pet owners regarding puppy importation after studies showed the UK public has limited awareness of the associated risks.
One RVC study found “major knowledge gaps” relating to disease risk and importation rules, while another found a similar lack of awareness when assessing attitudes towards puppy importation from Romania. The authors said the findings highlight the importance of legislation to tackle illegal importation and the need for public education, which they say veterinary professionals can play a part in.
The studies were based on the results of a survey of more than 7,000 UK residents, though one analysed a random sample of 4,000 responses.Among the key findings was a wide range in awareness of imported diseases – while 99.2% had heard of rabies, just 23.1% had heard of hepatozoonosis.Asked if an infected puppy could infect a human, 89.2% responded correctly for rabies and 55.8% for Brucella canis, but for diseases such as heartworm, leishmaniasis and babesiosis, correct responses ranged from just 16.7% to 27.2%.
The authors suggested that while vets may not feel it relevant to discuss exotic diseases with pet owners, or may be too busy to do so, barriers to them providing such information “should be explored”.
Fewer than half of respondents correctly identified an imported eight-week-old puppy is below minimum legal age (48.6%) or that an EU Pet Passport would not mean a puppy has tested negative for infectious disease (45.9%).
Almost seven in 10 (69.9%) respondents did not discern any difference in the benefits of owning an EU-born or UK-bred puppy, with 23.7% suggesting owners might feel good for having “rescued” a puppy from Romania despite having purchased it commercially.
More than four in 10 (40.1%) identified that owners might find an imported puppy more challenging to own, while just 16.4% considered the possibility of a puppy carrying a disease.
A little above half (51.5%) considered the welfare impact of the puppy’s journey to the UK, while 67.8% identified just one risk associated with imported puppies overall.
First author on both papers Zoe Belshaw said the knowledge gaps were “worrying” and “much more needs to be done to educate the UK public about exotic disease risks”.
The two papers’ senior author Rowena Packer added the lack of awareness has “likely led to many well-meaning buyers sleepwalking into supporting the illegal puppy trade” and that while proposed legislation is “encouraging, any enforcement measures need to be backed up by changes to puppy buyer awareness and behaviour”.
Both papers’ publication comes just weeks after MPs gave their final backing to tougher animal import measures proposed in a private members’ bill tabled by vet and MP Danny Chambers.
He said the studies “expose a dangerous lack of public awareness” and highlighted that laws alone were insufficient to address the problem.
He added: “We urgently need a public education campaign to ensure potential dog owners understand the risks of buying imported or low-welfare puppies and the importance of choosing responsibly. Protecting animal welfare and public health must go hand in hand.”