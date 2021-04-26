26 Apr 2021
Relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions means would-be owners can again travel more readily to collect their puppy from where it has been bred.
Image © ANNA BERDNIK / Adobe Stock
Puppy farmers and sellers may have been exploiting confusion around pandemic restrictions to carry on their trade, The Kennel Club (KC) has warned.
Despite restrictions on travel being put in place across the UK, particularly during lockdowns, guidance did allow for legitimate breeders to deliver puppies to new homes in certain situations.
With more people than ever taking on dogs in the lockdown, demand has been high – and The KC fears confusion over the rules, which varied in different parts of the UK, will have been exploited.
Governments across Britain have enacted their own Lucy’s Law, which bans third-party puppy sales and aims to ensure people meet directly with a puppy’s breeder.
But The KC says this is not a silver bullet – and buyers needed to be on their guard to rogue breeders.
Ed Hayes, head of policy and public affairs at The KC, said: “Despite Government’s recent crackdown on third-party sales via Lucy’s Law, puppy farmers can still sell directly to the public online, and we have no doubt that they will exploit confusion around pandemic restrictions and the fact that COVID-19 guidance at one point allowed puppy deliveries.
“This was already a problem, but the normalisation of ‘click and collect’ type purchases during the pandemic is making it easier than ever to buy things instantly, and for sellers to hide behind a screen, and this is having an alarming impact on the way people expect to buy a puppy.
“Please don’t contribute to a puppy buying crisis by putting convenience over welfare, and be vigilant as restrictions change.”
Dr Hayes added: “Following a year of confusing and difficult COVID-19 rules for breeders, rescue organisations and potential new owners – alongside a huge demand for dogs – it’s crucial that the general public is clear on how to responsibly buy a puppy as restrictions ease.
“If you’re buying a puppy you’ve found online, travel restrictions across Great Britain now allow you to follow usual responsible puppy buying advice: do not agree to have your puppy delivered to you or meet halfway. Ask for more than one virtual viewing to see where puppies have been brought up and the litter interacting with mum. Following relevant COVID-19 guidelines, meet the breeder, puppies and mum outdoors ahead of purchase.
“There’s been a huge increase in pet ownership during the pandemic, but we need to protect our much-loved four-legged friends, and learn to spot and avoid rogue breeders, many of whom are selling online and delivering to homes, hiding horrific conditions and contributing to a puppy welfare crisis.”