5 Aug
Vets at a West Midlands veterinary practice said the surgery was more complicated because of the canine patient’s young age.
A three-month-old puppy had to undergo emergency surgery at a West Midlands veterinary practice after a metal garden hook and pole jammed in its jaw.
Clinicians at the 608 Vet Practice in Solihull said the operation on the Staffordshire bull terrier, named Paddy, was made even more difficult because of his young age.
Paddy was admitted as an emergency case after his owners cut around 2ft off the end of the pole so they could take him for treatment. Once there, x-rays showed the hook had become trapped under his lower jaw
Vet Silvia Ruiz, who led Paddy’s treatment, said: “Incredibly, there was no bleeding from the wound, but it was clear that due to the nature of the injury, we could not extract the pole with Paddy still conscious. This would have been extremely dangerous and caused him too much stress and trauma.
“Instead, we had to remove the pole surgically with Paddy safely under a general anaesthetic. This type of surgery was particularly difficult in this case due to his young age and smaller size.”
Following the 90-minute procedure, vets conducted a detailed examination of the affected area to check for any further damage.
Miss Ruiz said: “With the hook being unsterile, we were also concerned about possible infection, so the whole area – from the surgical incision and down through the mouth – was flushed out thoroughly.
“This helped remove lots of small metal and plastic particles from the soft tissue, with any remaining particles subsequently removed taking care, precision and good time.
“All went well and Paddy recovered very positively. He’s since had two postoperative checks and all is well.”