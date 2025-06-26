26 Jun 2025
Ginny, a six-month-old Irish setter, required emergency surgery at Paragon Veterinary Referrals after being diagnosed with congenital pleuroperitoneal diaphragmatic hernia.
Vets have performed complex life-saving surgery on a puppy after a rare birth defect caused the dog’s spleen and stomach to move up into its chest cavity.
The operation was performed by surgeons at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.
Ginny’s owners took her to their local vets in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, after she lay down and refused to move while playing in the garden, which required them to carry her back inside.
The puppy was immediately referred to Paragon after the issue was discovered by the vet, who accompanied her on the one-hour journey to Paragon.
Ginny arrived at the referral centre in shock and was taken straight to the operating theatre, where RCVS-recognised small animal surgery specialist David Barker and European College of Veterinary Surgeons resident Davide Malucelli performed the procedure.
Dr Barker said: “Ginny was in a critical condition when she arrived at Paragon, and we rushed her in for immediate, life-saving surgery. The stomach and spleen had herniated through the diaphragm into the thoracic cavity.
“The stomach was also distended and causing respiratory issues for Ginny.”
Dr Malucelli added: “We managed to move the organs back into their rightful place and repair the hernia.
“To try to prevent further issues, the stomach was also secured to the abdominal wall through a procedure called gastropexy.”
Ginny began improving after a “critical” 24-hour recovery period and was able to go home just two days after the surgery.
Ginny’s owner Samantha Barber said she was “surprised at how well she seemed” upon picking her up, adding: “If you saw Ginny today you would have no idea she had undergone major surgery.”