20 Nov
Free CPD webinar is lined up with Sarah Caney, Andy Sparkes and nutritional researcher Brian Zanghi from Purina Institute.
The Purina Institute is highlighting studies on factors influencing feline hydration, with a free CPD webinar taking place on Wednesday 9 December at 8pm.
A line-up of speakers includes feline specialists Sarah Caney and Andy Sparkes, and leading nutritional researcher Brian Zanghi from the Purina Institute.
Vets and VNs can register now, and any who do so will be entered into a prize draw to win 1 of 10 goody bags, each with a premium water bottle.
The webinar follows many years of study into the factors affecting feline hydration. Dr Zanghi’s work primarily focuses on the results of offering nutrient-enriched water supplements and the impact on voluntary water intake.
A number of studies have shown an association between increased water intake and better outcomes in feline lower urinary tract conditions, while encouraging water intake benefits cats with renal disease or chronic constipation. Older animals with OA also benefit, but may be less keen to make repeated trips to their water bowls.
Libby Sheridan, Purina veterinary technical affairs manager for UK and Ireland, said: “The importance of good hydration is often underestimated and there are so many factors that can influence intake – from the position of the water bowl, to materials used in the bowl construction and even the level of fill.
“Deciding when and how to promote increased intake can be difficult and we hope this session will help vets and vet nurses to make those decisions.”
The lecture programme will include a review of clinical evidence, discussion of the benefits of increasing water intake and practical case-based advice from Dr Sparkes and Dr Caney.
The event will be recorded for registrants who cannot attend on the day and registrations are accepted until the event starts.