25 May 2022
Company’s Europe-wide series of two webinars is aimed at vets and nurses to provide practical information to help manage difficult cases.
Sarah Caney and Tommaso Furlanello will present the feline renal care webinars.
Feline renal care will be covered in a two-part series of webinars being organised for vets and nurses across Europe by Purina.
The nutrition company said the sessions will provide practical information to help manage difficult cases and focus on the importance of early diagnosis.
Attracting two hours of CPD credits, the webinars are on 7 June and 28 June at 7pm UK time (8pm central Europe), and can be accessed by registering online.
Internationally recognised feline specialists Tommaso Furlanello and Sarah Caney will present the respective sessions, with Dr Furlanello addressing early diagnosis of feline chronic kidney disease (CKD), and spotting and managing complications.
Dr Caney will focus on supporting and communicating with cat owners around early diagnosis, and achieving optimal long-term management.
The webinars will be available to watch live or as a recording post-event. Those attending will be able to ask questions for Dr Furlanello and Dr Caney.
Nestlé Purina PetCare Europe said CKD affects 1 in 3 cats above the age of 10, and that it hoped the webinars would provide key insights for vets and VNs looking to provide excellent care, and improve quality of life of their patients.