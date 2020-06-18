18 Jun 2020
Scientific breakthrough in managing cat allergens developed by nutrition firm over course of a decade, and culminates in launch of Pro Plan LiveClear.
The first cat food to reduce the allergens on cat hair and dander has been launched in the UK veterinary sector.
As many as one in five adults worldwide are sensitive to cat allergens, with many in particular susceptible to Fel d 1 – a protein produced naturally in cats’ saliva and transferred to their fur when they groom.
Purina’s new Pro Plan LiveClear kibble features a protein coating sourced from eggs that safely neutralises the Fel d 1 allergens in the saliva.
Many allergy-suffering cat owners have to limit contact with their pets due to their allergic reactions, while charity Cats Protection has revealed human sensitivity to cat allergens led to 1,320 cat relinquishments last year.
Purina’s scientific breakthrough on Fel d 1 was first reported by Vet Times in June 2019, when it was published in Immunity, Inflammation and Disease. The launch this week brings full circle more than a decade’s work by researchers at Purina to find a “safe, effective and feline-friendly way” of addressing the issue.
All cats produce Fel d 1 – regardless of breed, age, hair length, sex or bodyweight – but at differing levels. When they groom, they transfer Fel d 1 to their hair and skin, and through shedding it transmits to the home environment – and can remain there for up to a year.
Ebenezer Satyaraj – immunologist for Nestlé Purina Research, and lead investigator on the research that led to the development of Pro Plan LiveClear – said: “Many people think that cat hair or dander is the allergen, but it’s actually what’s on it – the major cat allergen called Fel d 1, a protein that cats produce naturally in their saliva.”
A published study has shown feeding LiveClear reduces the allergens on cat hair and dander by an average of 47%, starting in the third week of daily feeding.
Purina pointed out the new product is not intended to replace other cat allergen reduction strategies – including human use of antihistamines, regular cleaning and vacuuming, and bathing and grooming of the cat by a non-allergic family member – but it can “add another measure that can reduce the cat allergen burden in cat households”.
The egg protein is safe to cats, and its neutralising action happens in the cat’s mouth. Once swallowed, the ingredient is safely digested like other proteins.
In a statement released as part of the product’s launch, vet and broadcaster Mark Evans said: “What fascinates me about Pro Plan LiveClear is that it reduces cat allergens in cats’ saliva without impacting the physiology of the cat.
“Because in the scientific world we don’t know exactly why cats produce Fel d 1, Purina has found a way to neutralise the allergen, rather than inhibit its production – it’s a feline-friendly way to help bring pets and humans closer together.”
For more information about LiveClear, visit Purina’s Pro Plan website.