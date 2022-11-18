18 Nov 2022
Initiative announced as economic crisis continues to bite, with inflation now at a 41-year high.
Image © rodimovpavel / Adobe Stock
A pet care company has pledged a £40,000 funding package to help vulnerable pets and their owners deal with the present economic crisis.
With inflation hitting another historic high, according to latest figures, money from the Purina Better Together fund is intended to help RSPCA staff on the ground keep people and pets together through the winter.
The move comes after new data from the charity’s Animal Kindness Index revealed 78% of pet owners believe the current crisis will affect their pets. More than a quarter (28%) also said they were worried about being able to care for their pets at all.
Similar funding is already helping owners in cases where their individual circumstances are preventing them from accessing the veterinary care their pets need.
James Jackson, the RSPCA’s head of corporate partnerships, said the funding would help them to support around 450 pet owners.
Mr Jackson said: “We are living in unprecedented times and the cost-of-living crisis is affecting everybody, not to mention those who are already vulnerable or struggling financially.
“We know that the vast majority of pet owners would do anything to keep their beloved companions happy and healthy, and our animal-loving inspectors and officers are committed to doing everything they possibly can to help. That’s why Purina’s support is so incredibly vital.”
The charity is encouraging owners to consider taking out pet insurance or credit-based payment plans to help cover treatment costs, or to seek charitable support, where available, for procedures such as neutering and microchipping.
They have also urged owners not to use home remedies that risk their pets’ conditions worsening.
Newly released figures showed UK inflation stood at 11.1% in October, the highest level recorded since 1981. But food prices are rising much faster, with inflation in that sector currently at a 45-year high of 16.2%.
Calum Macrae, Purina’s UK managing director, said: “We understand that times are incredibly tough for a lot of people, so we’re delighted to be able to work alongside the RSPCA to ensure people get the help they need and, most importantly, keep pets and owners together.”