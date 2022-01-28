28 Jan 2022
Company says format supports easy recommendation and dispensing, saving time for vet teams and helping clinicians to supply a week’s course of the probiotic.
Image © chendongshan / Adobe Stock
Purina has released its Pro Plan FortiFlora probiotic supplement in a seven-pack format.
The company said the probiotic in the new format will help vet teams save time and allow them to supply owners with a week’s course in one go, without any additional packaging.
The new packs are available for cats and dogs.
Pro Plan FortiFlora contains the probiotic Enterococcus faecium SF68, which is recommended for use in intestinal disturbance and loose stools associated with microflora imbalance, stress, antibiotic therapy and diet change.
It is often given as a week-long course for gastrointestinal disturbances, which Purina said makes the new packs useful for clinicians.
Libby Sheridan, scientific affairs manager at Purina, said: “Our team has designed this new packaging format to make recommendation of this product hassle free for clinics, providing a quick and simple alternative to breaking down the larger FortiFlora box packs, which contain 30 supplement sachets in total.
“The new packs give the product a neat and professional appearance for owners when giving one week’s supply.”
Full details are available online.