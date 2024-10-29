29 Oct 2024
The event will be held virtually from 6 to 7 November and is free to attend with the full programme providing 6 hours of CPD for live attendees.
Image © iStock.com / ALIOUI Mohammed Elamine
The fourth Purina Institute Microbiome forum will take place virtually from 6 to 7 November.
Featuring globally recognised experts presenting clinically relevant microbiome science in a non-product-promotional setting, attendees will gain insights into the latest microbiome research and practical applications in veterinary medicine.
The two-day event will be hosted from 3pm to 6:30pm and is free to attend with the full programme providing 6 hours of CPD for live attendees.
The Microbiome Forum Virtual event will feature presentations by leading microbiome experts, including Jan Suchodolski, Fabio Procoli, Kenneth Simpson and Linda Toresson.
Topics include:
For more details, visit the Purina Institute website.