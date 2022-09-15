15 Sept 2022
Delegates can learn more about how to tackle a tricky subject, and scoop a prize for themselves, when they head to Telford next month.
Delegates attending next month’s BVNA Congress are being encouraged to learn more about how to have difficult conversations with clients about their pets’ weight.
Purina is offering a series of talks on the subject during the three-day gathering in Telford, as well as the chance for one delegate each day to win a spa day for two.
The company will also be showcasing its online learning provision at its stand.
Laura Hughes, Purina’s UK and Ireland veterinary nurse development manager, said: “Sometimes, nutritional conversations can be difficult – especially around weight management – but behavioural science has given us so many new ways in which to approach those to bring the pet owner on board in a positive way, so they can be part of the solution. We’ll be sharing more about those evidence-based approaches.
“To support nurse clinics further, we’ll be demonstrating our tool kits in the area of gastrointestinal care and weight management, so nurses can see what is available to them.”
Libby Sheridan, Purina’s UK and Ireland scientific affairs manager, added: “We always look forward to catching up with nurses from practice, and finding out about the ways in which they are moving veterinary nursing forwards to improve animal health and welfare.
“It’s really exciting to see the quality of individuals we have in nursing teams and to hear their insights.”
BVNA Congress is taking place at the Telford International Centre from October 7 to 9.