22 Nov 2023
Image: © New Africa / Adobe Stock.
Effects of chronic illness on appetite, optimal nutrition for pets with reduced food intake and advice for effective nutrition discussions with struggling owners will be among the topics for the Purina Institute’s latest webinar.
The webinar, “Incorporating Nutrition into Palliative and Hospice Care”, will be presented by board-certified nutritionist Julie Churchill and authority on veterinary hospice and palliative care Beth Marchitell, takes place on 30 November at 6pm.
The session is aimed at all those interested in learning how to incorporate nutrition and will focus on how to provide optimal nutrition for pets that may have physical or medical challenges impacting on their eating and food intake.
Strategies for optimising nutrition to preserve quality of life and lean body mass, as well as to support other aspects of palliative and hospice care, will also be covered.
Full details are available at the webinar website.