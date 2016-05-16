Surgery was undertaken in 8.8% of cases and medical treatment was used in 88.7% of cases. Overall, 10.7% of cases were euthanised because of the disorder. The breeds with the highest odds ratio (OR) include the dachshund (OR 7.1), cavalier King Charles spaniel (OR 2.3), cocker spaniel (OR 1.8) and German shepherd dog (OR 1.7).