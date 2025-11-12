12 Nov 2025
Claire Bounds, advanced practitioner in small animal medicine, is to present session on issue in cats and dogs.
South Downs Veterinary Referrals says its next free certified CPD session will cover pyrexia in dogs and cats.
Claire Bounds, advanced practitioner in small animal medicine, is presenting a free, interactive and case-based session on the investigation and management of the issue.
The session is running online via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday 18 November from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.
The causes and challenges behind achieving a diagnosis will be covered, with South Downs promising a practical and step-by-step approach to investigating complex or unexplained cases.
Key topics will include when pyrexia should be considered, what to do when clinical signs are vague or absent and how to interpret results.
Places are free but limited, and registration is available online now.