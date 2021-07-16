16 Jul 2021
RCVS Knowledge launches free-to-access series including webinars, podcasts and video interviews on how concept can be introduced in practices.
Image © Monkey Business / Adobe Stock
An educational series supporting veterinary teams in implementing quality improvement (QI) in their practices is available free to stream now.
RCVS Knowledge has launched the new QI series on its updated learning platform, with five hours of CPD available in what it describes as an easily digestible format.
Episodes include:
Each episode features podcasts, webinars and video interviews from 5 to 45 minutes in length, and can be viewed collectively or separately. Additional reading is also available and all is free to access.
In research previously commissioned by RCVS Knowledge, lack of time and know-how prevents veterinary professionals from engaging with QI. In the same survey, 90% asked for support to help meet RCVS Practice Standards Scheme requirements.
Angela Rayner, director of QI at the RCVS, said: “The new QI Boxset provides a fantastic opportunity to further our learning through sharing experiences and growing our supportive community.”
David Ashcroft, RCVS Practice Standards Scheme lead assessor, said: “RCVS Knowledge has always been a ‘go to’ resource for the Practice Standards Scheme when we advise practices how to meet their requirements.
“This new box set is a great enhancement to the facilities available and I would encourage practices to interact with this on an ongoing basis. The benefits will enhance the quality of work for all team members and the whole practice.”
The series can be accessed via the RCVS Knowledge website.